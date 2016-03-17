Hurricane heads for mexican coast

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A huge storm bearing down on the Pacific coast of Mexico has strengthened to a hurricane just hours before it is due to make landfall.

Hurricane Newton is heading north-west towards the southern end of the Baja California peninsula with winds of about 75mph (120 km/h).

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Newton could trigger flash floods.

It warned that preparations to protect life and property "should be rushed to completion".

Late on Monday, overcast skies in the Los Cabos municipality gave way to heavy rain and the wind was building in strength.

Twelve shelters opened and motorists queued to fill their cars with fuel ahead of the hurricane's arrival.