Trump bid to woo black churchgoers

Trump was received courteously and rewarded with occasional bursts of applause as he set about trying to allay the deep scepticism of African- Americans, who have swung overwhelmingly behind his rival, Hillary Clinton.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump struck a compassionate tone when addressing black churchgoers in Detroit at the weekend, part of a late bid to soften the edges of an abrasive presidential campaign weeks before the US election.The visit to Great Faith Ministries International, in the heart of a city famous as a symbol of economic and urban decline, was his first to an African- American church, according to the pastor.Trump has faced complaints of racial insensitivity, with his provocative anti-immigrant rhetoric, his false accusations that President Barack Obama was born outside the United States, and an aggressive America-first platform seen as catering to white voters.While the Republican nominee called for “a civil rights agenda for our time”, he stopped short of outlining policy specifics on how to address inner-city poverty and the challenges facing minorities.“Our nation is too divided,” he said, setting aside his usual stridency, and adopting a humble tone.He told the audience that he had come to listen to their concerns, expressing sympathy for the out-of-work young men he had seen on Detroit streets.“Nothing is more sad than when we sideline young black men with unfulfilled potential, tremendous potential,” Trump said, speaking from notes.“Our whole country loses out without the energy of these folks.We ’re one nation. And when anyone hurts, we all hurt together.”