Franz Beckenbauer investigated for corruption over 2006 World Cup

Franz Beckenbauer

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Swiss prosecutors have confirmed they are investigating German football legend Franz Beckenbauer as part of a corruption probe.

In March, football's world governing body Fifa began looking into six men for their part in Germany winning the rights to host the 2006 World Cup.

Mr Beckenbauer, who headed Germany's bid, has denied corruption.

Last October, he said he made a "mistake" in the bidding process to host the competition, but denied that votes were bought.

Swiss prosecutors say they have launched their own investigations, linked to that of Fifa.