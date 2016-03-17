Translate to: 

Chris Brown arrested for 'pointing gun at woman'

Chris Brown.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - US singer Chris Brown has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police he had threatened her with a gun.
 
Beauty queen Baylee Curran told the LA Times Mr Brown had pointed the gun at her face after she had been admiring his friend's jewellery.
 
Mr Brown came out of his home after a stand-off with police on Tuesday.
 
Mr Brown's lawyer tweeted that his client was later freed, adding that the accusations were "demonstrably false".
It is not yet clear if Mr Brown was charged or released on bail.
 
The singer has several convictions for violence, including a 2009 assault on his then girlfriend, pop star Rihanna.

Police went to Mr Brown's home following the emergency call early on Tuesday from Ms Curran, who by that time had left the property.
 
Ms Curran told the LA Times that she and a friend had gone to Mr Brown's house with a business associate on Monday evening.
 
11:33 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 August 2016
