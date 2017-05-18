Translate to: 

Contract workers down tools for pay

Contract workers of Chamash who downed tools in front of the Europcar entrance are from left: Chris Muller, Warren Phillips, Leon and Allison (would not give their surnames), Angie Hartnick, Steve Booysen and Sergio Valentine. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Contract workers at Chamash Global Logistics in George, an independent operator that delivers and picks-up hired motor vehicles for Europcar car rental in George, East London and Umtata, downed tools on Thursday 1 June, claiming they haven’t been receiving their correct salaries for months.
 
The cleaning staff who prepare the Europcar hired vehicles and the drivers who deliver the cars were milling around at the entrance to the Europcar depot at the George Airport. At a loss, Sergio Valentine from Blanco contacted the George Herald. After the journalist sent through requests for information, the matter seems to have been settled and the workers paid.

"I hear one story from Santos Meks, the owner of Chamash in Kempton Park and another story from Europcar. All I want is the money that is owed to me." He said Meks was in George on Monday 22 May and told them he is waiting for payment from Europcar. "In fact, he told us that if we weren’t paid by the end of the month we mustn’t come to work."
 
The same day Meks told the George Herald the payment disputes were resolved and everyone would be paid at the end of May.
 
Meks, who is based in Kempton Park, admitted that the staff had been short paid. “Europcar insisted that my company changes its invoicing format and this led to delays in payments." On Thursday 1 June, Meks said he was waiting for the April payment which he should have received at the end of May.
 
Chamash is a black owned business that was started in 2010 and is trying to do business with large corporations. "Like most of my fellow entrepreneurs we are underfunded and have cash flow problems, so a payment one day late is a major problem for us."
 
On Friday 2 June a much happier Valentino informed the George Herald that he had been paid R5 000 of the R8 000 he says is owed to him.
 
Martin Lydall, Chief Commercial Officer of Europcar said Europcar was made aware of the delay in payments last week. "On investigation it was found that this was due to inaccuracies in documentation being submitted for payment by Chamash. Despite the administrative error, Europcar expedited payment to Chamash after taking into consideration the impact on the employees and payment was made 1 June. Europcar is pleased to hear that the employees were paid on Friday."
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
17:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 07 June 2017
