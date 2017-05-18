Power outages in George

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Stormy conditions have caused power outages in Thembalethu, a portion of Denneoord, Wilderness Heights and a part of Herold's Bay.

Repair teams are tending to the situation.

For emergencies, please phone 044 801 6300. Please note that there will be high call volumes, so delays can be expected.



Fore fire emergencies only, please phone 044 801 6311.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'