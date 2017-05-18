N2 closed due to raging fire

The fire raging near Knysna. Photo: Supplied.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The N2 between Plettenberg Bay and Knysna will remain closed from both sides for the next 3 hours due to a veld fire near the Kruisfontein plantation (Knysna).

13 Houses have been evacuated.

There are also 2 other fires raging in the Karatara/Sedgefield area. Emergency services are trying their best to manage with limited resources.

Provincial traffic officers are informing motorist travelling from George, Sedgefield and Port Elizabeth (at the tollgate) of the situation.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

