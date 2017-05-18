Translate to: 

All public schools in Western Cape closed tomorrow

WESTERN CAPE NEWS - All the public schools in the Western Cape will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday 7 June.
 
This decision was made by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) today following a severe weather warning (issued by the South African Weather Service) for the province. Adverse weather conditions are expected to make landfall in Cape Town tonight, continuing into tomorrow.

The education department has also said that all WCED learner transport will be suspended tomorrow.
 
"Our primary concern is the safety of learners and staff," stated the WCED in a statement this afternoon. "The storm may damage some schools, which could place learners and staff at risk, as well as those who commute to school, especially in rural areas. We have been advised that the storm will abate by Thursday 8 June. Schools will therefore reopen on Thursday."
 
Parents requiring clarity, can contact Desmond Maarman (Director: Eden & Central Karoo Education District) on 044 803 8300.
 
Principals can report any storm damage to schools to the Safe Schools Call Centre at 0800 45 46 47.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa nuus'
14:12 (GMT+2), Tue, 06 June 2017
