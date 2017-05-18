Voters can now change their addresses online

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Mike Moriarty MPL, the DA Principle Representative of the Party Liaison Committee on the IEC, has welcomed the function added to the IEC website allowing voters to correct their addresses online.

He said the IEC is now making it easier for existing voters to re-register if they have changed their address.

The IEC has sent out an SMS to relevant voters advising them that they can log on to the IEC website to change their addresses. This is to comply with the order of the Constitutional Court, which obliges the IEC to ensure that the voters' roll is correct in all respects, including the voters' addresses.

Up until now, any voter who had moved had to go to an IEC office at a local municipality and advise the official in person. The new opportunity is not only easy to use, it can enable a voter to be re-registered in a voting station near to where he/she has moved to.

Currently, the IEC's website only allows you to change address; however, from August it will be enhanced with an application that links the address to a voting station. At this point, all voters who have moved will be able to change their registration without having to present themselves in person.

Moriarty said while the DA welcomes this development, the IEC should explore ways to assist those without access to the internet in equal measure.

