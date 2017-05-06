Recycle or 'drown in your own waste'

This free standing recycling centre where residents can bring certain hazardous waste items for disposal is in every PnP store. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - To prevent the Garden Route from drowning in its own waste, residents will have to take recycling much more serious. This means that peanut butter jars and plastic household cooking oil bottles must be rinsed before being disposed of.

As technology advances most of the products produced to satisfy the insatiable demand for better, smaller, faster and more advanced, consumer products are far outstripping the technology to dispose of the outdated items. It is estimated that only half the content of the blue recycling bag picked up once a week by Interwaste can be successfully recycled.

Residents must stop filling their blue bags with used disposable nappies, mercury containing florescent tubes, energy saving globes, batteries, empty paint tins, beer bottles used as ashtrays, the ash from a braai and the biggest problem: fast food packaging with half eaten hamburgers and chips still in the container.

Blue bags with any garden waste will not be collected. Interwaste has found wallets with credit cards still in them, sets of keys, tablets in working condition, cameras, false teeth and props like wigs and sunglasses, obviously used in a play.

We are drowning in our own waste as many of the items we think can be recycled land up in the landfill site.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

