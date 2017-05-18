Severe weather excpected

Generic image.

The Minister has called on the public to contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

Identify the risk in your local area.

Prepare a home emergency plan, and identify risks around your home.

Remove leaves (from downpipes or gutters) or any other items that can increase the risk of flooding in your area.

Have an evacuation plan. Everyone in your family has to know where to go to find shelter.

Prepare an emergency toolkit. This should include a first aid kit, torch and portable radio with batteries, candles and waterproof matches, drinking water, a multi-tool, whistle and emergency contact numbers.

What Should I do during a flooding?

Monitor current flood warnings. Listen to the radio for emergency warnings, evacuation advice and weather updates.

Avoid entering floodwater unless it is necessary, and never underestimate the strength of floodwater, even if you are inside a vehicle.Follow all instructions from emergency authorities.

Turn off all electricity and water and take your cellphone with you.

Assist elderly and disabled neighbours.

Before entering your house, wait until the water has dropped below floor level.

Check with electricity and water authorities to know whether it is safe for you to use these resources.

Be aware of contamination if water sources have been flooded; this could be unsafe to drink.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted by the South African Weather Service that adverse weather conditions is expected across large parts of the Western Cape from Tuesday evening continuing into Thursday.Members of the public are advised that heavy rain can be expected particularly in the Peninsula. In addition extensive gale force winds, very high seas and cold weather conditions including snow on the high-lying areas can be expected.The Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell says while the province welcomes the wet weather with open arms, the concern is that the heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding in some areas.“Some of the other associated risks during bad weather like this also includes mudslides and informal settlement fires. In the Central Karoo region we had a fatality a short while ago following heavy rains in the area. We want to advise the public to use extreme caution when traveling in the Western Cape or if exposed to the weather over the next few days.”Provincial as well as Municipal Disaster Management Centres remain fully operational with officials on standby 24/7. These centres can be activated immediately should the need arise.He has also called on communities to cooperate with local authorities and emergency response personnel in the event of any emergency.“The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112. This number can be dialled toll-free from any cell phone.”Eden District: 044 805 5071Central Karoo: 023 414 2603Overberg: 028 271 8111

