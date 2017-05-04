Man in court for raping deaf girl

Residents outside the courthouse.
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Thembalethu residents protested outside the George Magistrate's Court today as they waited for the outcome of a rape case.
The suspect, who was arrested on Friday 26 May, stands accused of raping a deaf 18-year-old girl in Bongalo, Thembalethu.
The case was postponed to 13 July after the man abandoned his bail application.
No further information is currently available.
Watch a video below.
VIDEO & PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO
13:46 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 June 2017
