Man in court for raping deaf girl

Residents outside the courthouse.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Thembalethu residents protested outside the George Magistrate's Court today as they waited for the outcome of a rape case.

The suspect, who was arrested on Friday 26 May, stands accused of raping a deaf 18-year-old girl in Bongalo, Thembalethu.

The case was postponed to 13 July after the man abandoned his bail application.

No further information is currently available.

Watch a video below.

VIDEO & PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'