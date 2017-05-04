Meals on Wheels AGM

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - George Meals on Wheels Community Services will be holding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday 21 June 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on the corner of Frikkie Gericke Street and Boompie Westernraad Close, Loerie Park at 19:00.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization rendering services to alleviate the plight of the elderly and children in need by delivering prepared meals on a regular basis in George and the surrounds.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'