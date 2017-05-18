Speedsters beware: Cameras back in use

Syntell technicians working on the speed camera on the N2 highway near the Victoria Bay turnoff last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

GEORGE NEWS - Most of the speed cameras in George are operational again after not being in use for more than five months.

George Municipality confirmed this week that they appointed the same service provider, Syntell, for another three years.

The previous contract with Syntell ended in November 2016 and negotiations for continuation on a month-to-month basis were unsuccessful. Apparently the price Syntell put on the table for the interim period was much higher than the existing contract.

Chantel Edwards-Klose, manager of communications at the municipality, said the speed cameras have been operational since 10 May.

"Not all the cameras are operational; we currently have seven operating. The traffic services have three mobile cameras in operation which will be manned by George traffic officers."

To a question about the value of the contract, Edward-Klose replied that it could not be determined beforehand as the service provider is paid on those fines which are processed and recovered only.

