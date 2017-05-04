Update: Water restrictions for George

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The level of the Garden Route Dam has fallen below 60%.

George Mayor Melvin Naik announced today that certain water restrictions are to be implemented with immediate effect to ensure the water safety of George.

This announcement was made during a Mayoral Committee meeting.

The immediate measures are:

1. The mechanical irrigation of gardens is prohibited.

3. The irrigation or watering of all sport fields is prohibited. Exemption from restrictions in the following instances only: golf course greens, bowling greens and cricket pitches, which may only be watered between 19:00 and 21:00.

4. The washing of vehicles with a garden hose, except by a commercial enterprise whose business it is to wash cars, is prohibited.

5. The cleaning of any area by means of water is prohibited.

6. The filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

Mayor Naik urged the public to take these restrictions seriously.

Report water leaks to the Civil Engineering Department on 044 801 9262/66.

In a statement issued by the George Municipality today, Chantel Edwards-Klose (Communications Manager), said: "The right of access to basic water supply and sanitation is a basic right for all communities and it is the responsibility of the George Municipality as the Water Services Institution to take reasonable measures to ensure these rights.

"The decision has been taken in terms of the provisions of the George Municipal Drought Management Policy and is applicable to George and Haarlem."

2. Gardens may only be watered between 19:00 and 21:00 in the evening. Garden hoses must be handheld only. Mondays and Thursdays are for households with even street numbers ONLY. Tuesdays and Fridays are for households with uneven street numbers ONLY.7. Where own water from a borehole or reservoir is used, the appropriate notice shall be displayed on the premises.