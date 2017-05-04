Translate to: 

Municipal manager: Appointment questioned

Anton Bredell.
GEORGE NEWS - The MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell, and George Municipal Manager Trevor Botha have responded to the complaint lodged by the ANC and opposition parties at the office of the public protector, regarding the process in appointing the municipal manager.
 
ANC Cllr Piet van der Hoven said, "The opposition parties, with the exception of the EFF, lodged a complaint with the public protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Wednesday 17 May, requesting that the conduct of the MEC for local government in the Western Cape, Anton Bredell, and George Mayor Melvin Naik be investigated.
 
The MEC has ignored the numerous e-mails and faxes clearly stating our objection to the process. This is the reason we have approached the Public Protector to intervene."
 
James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for the Minister of Local Government, said, "The matter has been brought to the attention of the minister and the department is currently looking into the matter. We have also been made aware that the public protector has been informed and await the outcome of these processes."
 
Trevor Botha issued the following statement on behalf of the council: "The municipality is satisfied that the appointment of the municipal manager was handled according to relevant legislation, and that the process was conducted in a fair, objective and professional manner. The municipality therefore refutes any claims to the contrary."
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 June 2017
