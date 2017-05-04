Translate to: 

Drought funding: Municipalities apply

Eden Disaster Management Chief Gerhard Otto. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Municipalities that are not yet part of the provincial drought relief scheme have been notified by Eden Disaster Centre Chief Gerhard Otto that they have to confirm whether they need drought assistance to ensure continued municipal water provision.
 
He said Eden will be requesting funding totalling R104,8-million for emergency water supply projects for municipalities.
 
This comes after the whole of the Western Cape was declared a disaster area on 17 May. Kannaland and Oudtshoorn, that were declared disaster zones in March, are already part of the drought relief scheme. Knysna and Bitou have in the meantime been declared and will be applying for assistance through Eden. "I have now also requested George, Mossel Bay and Hessequa to confirm in writing if they need assistance, and what type of assistance," said Otto.
 
Thus far, the following amounts will be applied for:
  • Bitou - R28,8-million for ground water exploration and boreholes;
  • Knysna - R52-million for upgrading the Charlesford pump scheme;
  • Hessequa (for Witsand, Stilbaai and Gouritsmond) - R9-million for boreholes;
  • Oudtshoorn (for De Rust and Deysselsdorp) - R6-million for boreholes;
  • Kannaland - R9-million for boreholes.
"The declaration of a drought disaster also means that farmers in the area can apply for assistance. They have to approach the Agriculture Department or their farmers' union. Assessment of various farms in the Bitou and Knysna areas will be done next week."
 
Otto said a total of R2-billion is needed for drought funding in the Western Cape. "Various departments, namely Water Affairs, Local Government and Agriculture, first have to determine how much they can contribute. The difference will be applied for at national government."
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
16:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 May 2017
