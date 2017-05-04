Translate to: 

'SPCA donations used in best way possible'

GEORGE NEWS - Erica Menton recently donated old pillows to the Garden Route SPCA with the intention of giving a soft and warm base for dogs to sleep on. She was disappointed when a few days later she saw them for sale on the shelves of the SPCA's charity shop.
 
"I specifically wanted the cushions to go directly to the animals. I did not want them to be sold," she said.
 
Heather Church, chairperson of the Garden Route SPCA, said they are always grateful for donations of any kind, and they always use these donations in the best way possible.
 
"Sometimes the best is to use them for the animals at the SPCA and sometimes the best is to sell the items in our charity shops. This should be left to our discretion. Mrs Menton kindly donated old bed pillows to us and she thought that the best would be to give them to the animals in our kennels.
 
The public should bear in mind that we have well over a hundred kennels at our SPCA, and we are extremely fussy about hygiene. All the blankets are washed weekly, and often a few times a week if the animals mess on them. Therefore bedding for the animals obviously has to be easily washable and quick to dry.
 
Bed pillows are unfortunately difficult to wash and are therefore unsuitable for using in the kennels. Also they are likely to be chewed by some of the dogs, which would result in a terrible mess and blockage of our drains and the dogs could also swallow the stuffing. The best thing is therefore to sell the pillows and use the money to buy suitable bedding. I trust that Mrs Menton will understand."
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:01 (GMT+2), Sat, 03 June 2017
