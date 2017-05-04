Life asks for Bibles

A Bible.

GEORGE NEWS - Life Community Services is in need of 20 Afrikaans, 20 English and 17 Xhosa Bibles for their children.

"We kindly appeal to supporters of the organisation to donate. They can be second-hand Bibles," says CEO Maryna de Vries.

Bibles can be delivered at the reception of Life's premises at 122 Cradock Street. Life is a Christian non-governmental organisation working to confront the dilemmas and crises facing impoverished children in South Africa today.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'