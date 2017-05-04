A day without shoes

Géla le Roux (left), Mrs South Africa 2017 finalist, got the ACVV's 'One Day without Shoes' campaign off to a flying start. With Géla is Riana Lategan, Mekah Meyer (4) and Miché Meyer. If you want to see Géla as Mrs SA, sms Gela le Roux to 35959. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The ACVV George is celebrating National Child Protection Week (CPW), which runs from 27 May to 3 June, and urges Georgians to join the ACVV's 'One Day without Shoes' campaign.

Riana Lategan, manager of the ACVV George, says, "We often take things for granted in life because we think it should be that way.

We are urging the public to go about their daily activities without shoes today (Thursday 1 June) and if possible donate the pair of shoes that they would have worn or a pair of shoes they haven't worn in ages for the less fortunate. The shoes can be dropped off at ACVV George, c/o Cradock and Marberius streets."

Géla le Roux, the only Southern Cape finalist in the Mrs South Africa 2017 competition, popped into the ACVV office on Friday 26 May with a big black bag full of shoes, "All the shoes aren't brand new but they will keep little feet warm this winter."

National Child Protection Week is observed in South Africa annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Children's Act of 2005.

The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure that children are cared for and protected. It is every citizen's duty to play their part in protecting children and creating a safe and secure environment for them.

Reducing the high levels of violence against children is among South Africa's most overwhelming tasks. Despite the country's progressive child protection laws and policies, it remains a major challenge.

