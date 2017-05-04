Translate to: 

A day without shoes

A day without shoes
Géla le Roux (left), Mrs South Africa 2017 finalist, got the ACVV's 'One Day without Shoes' campaign off to a flying start. With Géla is Riana Lategan, Mekah Meyer (4) and Miché Meyer. If you want to see Géla as Mrs SA, sms Gela le Roux to 35959. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - The ACVV George is celebrating National Child Protection Week (CPW), which runs from 27 May to 3 June, and urges Georgians to join the ACVV's 'One Day without Shoes' campaign.
 
Riana Lategan, manager of the ACVV George, says, "We often take things for granted in life because we think it should be that way.
 
We are urging the public to go about their daily activities without shoes today (Thursday 1 June) and if possible donate the pair of shoes that they would have worn or a pair of shoes they haven't worn in ages for the less fortunate. The shoes can be dropped off at ACVV George, c/o Cradock and Marberius streets."
 
Géla le Roux, the only Southern Cape finalist in the Mrs South Africa 2017 competition, popped into the ACVV office on Friday 26 May with a big black bag full of shoes, "All the shoes aren't brand new but they will keep little feet warm this winter."
 
National Child Protection Week is observed in South Africa annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Children's Act of 2005.
 
The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure that children are cared for and protected. It is every citizen's duty to play their part in protecting children and creating a safe and secure environment for them.
 
Reducing the high levels of violence against children is among South Africa's most overwhelming tasks. Despite the country's progressive child protection laws and policies, it remains a major challenge.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 June 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the director of a department is directly responsible for the quality of service delivery?
Yes
George Herald 93%
No
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
Suidwester1958
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
pride777
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up