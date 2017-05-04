Ithemba celebrates Africa Day

Some of the guests at the event join in the singing and dancing.

GEORGE NEWS - Ithemba Lobomi celebrated Africa Day on Thursday 25 May at the Thembalethu Thusong Centre.

The Ithemba staff members, dressed up in African clothing, sang and danced to different African rhythms during the celebrations.

Saharon Hendriks, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ithemba Lobomi, said on this day they celebrate African unity in diversity.

"This is a good opportunity for us to celebrate our heritage and all that we have achieved as African people," said Hendriks.

