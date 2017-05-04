Baboons cause damage at holiday resort

Flip Terblanche says the baboons are not deterred by the electric fence. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Measures taken by the Seaglimpse Holiday Resort to discourage baboons from entering the premises are not having any effect, according to the fed-up maintenance manager, Flip Terblanche.

Even electric fencing is not a deterrent. "There are often between five and eight baboons on the premises. They break the asbestos roof slates and down pipes and they bend burglar bars to gain access to holiday units. The burglar bars on all 72 units are now being reinforced. It costs a lot of money. The incidents are getting more and more."

Terblanche is unhappy that the only solution offered by CapeNature to his complaints was that they should keep windows and doors locked.

Baboons have twice raided the unit where Terblanche lives. He wants CapeNature to catch and move the big males as was done in Denneoord and Glen Barrie a while ago.

For for advice on mitigation measures, contact CapeNature on 044 802 5300.

Baboon incidents may be reported to the George Municipality on 044 801 6300 or to Mario@george.org.za.