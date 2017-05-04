GO GEORGE takes hands with Tourism

Discussing the GO GEORGE information brochures available to tourists are, from left, Tyron Jeyi, GO GEORGE Community Liaison Officer, Joan Shaw, and Lizzie Marshall, a local guest house owner.

GEORGE NEWS - The new Manager of George Tourism, Joan Shaw, has invited GO GEORGE to hand out information about the bus service at a Meet and Greet presented by the Tourism Office on Tuesday, 23 May.

Stakeholders in the local tourism industry were invited to the informal event where Shaw shared her enthusiasm and ambition for George to become one of the favourite tourist destinations in the Garden Route.

