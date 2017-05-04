Getting to know Miss NMMU George

Lithalethu Nqashosho, Miss NMMU George

GEORGE NEWS - Freelance writer Thomas Duane Hodgson recently got to know Lithalethu Nqashosho, Miss NMMU George.

LN: (Laughs) No, it wasn't about my smile, but I do believe my smile is my best feature and so I use it. A smile is what make others feel welcome and comfortable in my presence. It suits my name too - it means 'bright light' or 'ray of sunshine'!

LN: It was, without a doubt, being crowned Miss NMMU George Campus. I say this because it was a challenge to step out of my comfort zone and break out of my shell.

LN: Tourism Management. I chose to study this because I was inspired by my cousin Sandy who works as an international cabin crew member for SAA. I am currently doing my internship at Kulula. Tourism is a very diverse industry and the studies give you the chance to learn about each sector in greater detail.

LN: I want to become an international cabin crew member, because of my love for travel. I want to experience different cultures and see different parts of the world.

LN: Yes, very well. In fact it even goes with my favorite saying, 'Ukuhamba kukubona'. This is a Xhosa proverb which means, 'travelling opens a window to the world'.

LN: Nowadays it's not really about the fashionable items, but rather the colours used. For example the colours now trending are olive green, rose gold and nude colours.

LN: A must, most definitely. Ladies need this for their wallet, phone, perfume, make-up bag, and sanitary items.

LN: I don't think that people should restrict themselves by following strict diets, but should rather eat whatever they want, in small portion sizes.

LN: I am an indoors type of person who enjoys spending time with friends and family.

LN: Not at all, it's actually being done a lot these days. More and more designers are combining modern-day clothing with African print. For example the Shweshwe skirt, which is a nice flowy modern day skirt complete with various beautiful African prints.

LN: Very successful. African fashion has escalated to an international level where Esther Mahlangu, a Ndebele African lady, collaborated with BMW. This resulted in the BMW 7 series sporting an interior with a traditional Ndebele pattern.

