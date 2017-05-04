Prevent winter shack fires

The owners of the shack that completely burned down, have nothing left. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - With winter on our doorstep and many citizens lighting fires and using electrical appliances for warmth, the danger for accidents is much higher.

Thembalethu residents have already suffered significant damage to property and personal belongings and lost many homes through fires resulting from negligence.

On 18 April an 18-year-old boy saved his 2-year-old sister from a blaze of fire that engulfed their shack in Zone 7.

On Thursday 18 May a fire led to a shack being completely burnt out in Zone 8, leaving the occupants with almost nothing.

Early this week another shack fire incident was reported in Thembalethu. From the beginning of April until 5 May, the Municipality has responded to 18 shack fires.

The George Municipality has warned that residents should always be careful when using objects that may cause fires, such as when smoking cigarettes, using matches, lighters, candles, heating appliances and cooking appliances. George Municipality Communications Officer Debra Sauer said educating the public on safety regarding fires is of vital importance to the municipality.

Their fire department is continuously exploring new ways to improve their ability to extinguish fires quicker and in so doing prevent damage to property and loss of life. "To keep George safe, the George Fire Brigade plays an integral role, being at all times prepared to combat any types of fires and to educate the public on safety tips regarding fires and preventative measures," she said.

"To make it easier for the public to contact them in an emergency situation, the George Fire Brigade now has a dedicated telephone number which links the public directly to the control room."

