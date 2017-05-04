Translate to: 

Prevent winter shack fires

Prevent winter shack fires
The owners of the shack that completely burned down, have nothing left. Photo: Zolani Sinxo
GEORGE NEWS - With winter on our doorstep and many citizens lighting fires and using electrical appliances for warmth, the danger for accidents is much higher.
 
Thembalethu residents have already suffered significant damage to property and personal belongings and lost many homes through fires resulting from negligence.
 
On 18 April an 18-year-old boy saved his 2-year-old sister from a blaze of fire that engulfed their shack in Zone 7.
 
On Thursday 18 May a fire led to a shack being completely burnt out in Zone 8, leaving the occupants with almost nothing.
 
Early this week another shack fire incident was reported in Thembalethu. From the beginning of April until 5 May, the Municipality has responded to 18 shack fires.
 
The George Municipality has warned that residents should always be careful when using objects that may cause fires, such as when smoking cigarettes, using matches, lighters, candles, heating appliances and cooking appliances. George Municipality Communications Officer Debra Sauer said educating the public on safety regarding fires is of vital importance to the municipality.
 
Their fire department is continuously exploring new ways to improve their ability to extinguish fires quicker and in so doing prevent damage to property and loss of life. "To keep George safe, the George Fire Brigade plays an integral role, being at all times prepared to combat any types of fires and to educate the public on safety tips regarding fires and preventative measures," she said.
 
"To make it easier for the public to contact them in an emergency situation, the George Fire Brigade now has a dedicated telephone number which links the public directly to the control room."
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD-JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:13 (GMT+2), Fri, 26 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 36%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 31%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 32%
Men
Women
Search
Realist_524
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
jerry6771
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up