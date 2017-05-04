123 Lawaaikamp land claims settled

Stella Nyakathi (middle) receives a voucher from Skhwatsha. With them is Lawaaikamp struggle veteran Mama Ndiwa (left).

GEORGE NEWS - The Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mcebisi Skhwatsha, handed R13-million to 123 Lawaaikamp community land restitution claimants on Saturday 20 May at the Conville Community Hall.

The claimants were forcibly removed from their land during the apartheid government in 1961 in terms of the Group Areas Act of 1957. Lawaaikamp was proclaimed a Coloured Group Area and members of other racial groups were forbidden to have property there.

The claimants include community members from Oubos, Blikkiesdorp, Bossiegif, Rosemoor, Maree Kamp, Môreson, Skuinskraal, Leeukloof and De Jaar Community. Each household will receive 110 000.

According to the department, after negotiations and verification the claimants accepted a Standard Settlement Offer as full and final settlement of the claim. R86 638 52

was paid for individual claims during phase 1 to 3. The current settlement, phase 4, is the last and is the largest amount paid to a restitution project in the Eden District Municipality.

Speaking to the media, Skwatsha said although the money won't fully compensate for the painful past during the apartheid government, he hopes that the claimants will use the money wisely and that it will make a meaningful contribution to their lives.

Skwatsha said his department advises people not to accept money as compensation, but to request their land back. "Land is everything; you can work the land and do something that can sustain you and your family for generations to come, while money has a limited scope. We therefore encourage people as a department to accept land as opposed to money as land is more important," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Stella Nyakathi (78), said she has been waiting for a very long time for this moment and that she is happy that the department has finally compensated them. Nyakathi said she will use the money to renovate her family home and save the rest for her children.

"I am very happy and there are many things I would like to use the money for. I want to fix my home and my furniture."

The beneficiaries of the Lawaaikamp land claimants with the minister are, back from left: Magdalena Wildemans, Phillip Witvoet, Stufarnus Appollis, Monica Gallant, Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha, Thomas Gysman, Sam Jordan. Front: Thembha Witbooi, Boniwe Setheni, Hombhakazi Ngcongco, Stella Nyakathi, Johena Martina Sauer and Katy Jood.



The Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mcebisi Skhwatsha, addresses people at the Conville Community Hall.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

