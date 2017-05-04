Children have the right to feel safe

The annual Child Welfare Groot Brak River child protection awareness march will take place on Thursday 1 June, from the Greenfields cemetery to the Groot Brak Secondary School, where the marchers will be addressed by role players in providing safe living conditions for children.

GEORGE NEWS - The ACVV George will celebrate National Child Protection Week (CPW) from 27 May to 3 June and urge Georgians to join the ACVV's 'One Day without Shoes' campaign.

Riana Lategan, manager of the ACVV George, said, "We often take things for granted because we think it should be that way.

We are urging the public to go about their daily activities without shoes on Thursday 1 June and, if possible, to donate the pair of shoes they would have worn or a pair of shoes they haven't worn in ages, for the less fortunate. The shoes can be dropped off at ACVV George, c/o Cradock and Marberius streets."

National Child Protection Week is observed in South Africa annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Children's Act of 2005.

The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure that children are cared for and protected. It is every citizen's duty to play their part in protecting children and creating a safe and secure environment for them.

