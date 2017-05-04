Translate to: 

Update: Paintball gun shooting in Kaaimans

The car that was hit by the paintball.
WILDERNESS NEWS - The Garden Route Paintball Club has distanced its members from a paintball shooting incident that happened in Kaaimans on Saturday evening 20 May.
 
A Chevrolet Sonic was hit by two paintballs at about 21:00 as it was travelling near the bridge at the bottom of the Kaaimans Pass towards Wilderness. The driver, Nicholas Davies, says he heard a loud bang and at first thought it was a stone.
 
"It was dark, so I couldn't see anything beyond the road and I continued driving. When I reached my destination in Wilderness I saw that my car had been hit by a paintball. Later I discovered that another paintball had hit my front left headlight as well. I've often played paintball and know what it looks like."
 
His brand new Sonic, bought just two months ago, was left with a dent on the left passenger door. Davies says when he discovered what had happened he became quite agitated.
 
"I posted a warning on a traffic whatsapp group to caution other motorists. Imagine if it had hit my windscreen, leaving me unable to see where I was going. The loud bang of the paintball hitting the car can also give a driver such a fright that you lose control of your vehicle."
 
He says judging by the markings on his vehicle, the shots came from the left behind the guard rail across the bridge. "I wonder what these people's motives were. They could well be trying to get you to stop in order to hijack your car."
 
Gayle Andrews of the Garden Route Paintball Club condemned the incident. "Our members adhere to a strict code of conduct that demands honour, integrity and respect both on and off the field. All our members are familiar with the Dangerous Weapons Act 15 of 2013 and are expected to behave in a safe, responsible and accountable manner when handling or transporting their paintball equipment." She said the club finds this behaviour unacceptable and reckless.
 
"As a paintball community we will do everything within our power to help root out the individuals responsible and ban such individuals from taking part in a sport which we hold in such high regard. We welcome any queries or comments.
 
We can be reached by e-mail at gr6paintball@gmail.com or on whatsapp on 072 332 3181." The police are not aware of any paintball shooting incidents and no complaint has been filed.
 
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:32 (GMT+2), Fri, 26 May 2017
