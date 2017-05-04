'Don't just criticise, find solutions'

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The 2017/2018 George Municipal budget will be the most pro-poor budget in the history of the George Council.

The overall municipal rate increase proposed for the next financial year that starts on 1 July is 11% with a possible reduction to a single digit figure. The consumer price index (CPI) for March is 6,13%, down from 7,07% in December 2016.

Electricity is the only municipal expense that indigent assisted households incur once they have exhausted their free units, and electricity will only increase by 1,88%.

However, home owners whose properties are valued at over R150 000 will bear the brunt - if the increased municipal rates are approved at the budget meeting at the end of May, with the suggested increases roughly 9% more for rates and taxes, 15% more for refuse removal and an 8% increase for water and sewerage.

These higher-than-average increases compensate for the lower-than-average increase in electricity (1,88%) so that the average spend for municipal services per household is pinned below 6,4% - the percentage pegged (but not cast in stone) by National Treasury as the maximum increase of the basket of municipal services for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The root of the financial challenge facing the George Municipality to balance the books for next year does not lie locally, but is a consequence of the financial crisis at Eskom.

The power utility applied for an 8% tariff increase for bulk electricity supplies to municipalities in December 2016, but was only granted 1,8% by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

However, due to the different financial year periods applicable to Eskom and the municipalities, the actual figure for the next financial year will effectively only be a 0,31% increase in bulk services.

This means electricity, the largest income generator of a municipality and traditionally the cash cow of local governments, can only be increased by 1,88%, which is less than a third of the CPI figure, while running costs such as fuel and wages continue to rise.

To compound the problem, fewer electricity units are bought by households as they switch to energy-saving alternatives.

This is aptly demonstrated by the installation of a 200m² solar energy plant at the George Airport in February 2016. The 750kW green energy generated is 41% of the airport's energy requirements, reducing its reliance on the grid significantly.

To add insult to injury, the city fathers have been hit by a double whammy. Not only is the income from electricity dropping in real terms, the cost of disposing of all the energy-saving devices is becoming prohibitive as more and more items are effectively non-recyclable.

Advances in technology to satisfy our insatiable demand for better, smaller, faster and more advanced consumer products, far outstrips the technology to dispose of the items. We are drowning in our own waste as many of the items we think can be recycled end up on the landfill site.

Councils countrywide are spending billions, not millions, upgrading their municipal landfill dump sites.

The regional landfill site at PetroSA in Mossel Bay that services the Garden Route will be full within the next 13 months, forcing the George, Mossel Bay, Knysna and Bitou municipalities to fund the new landfill site next to the existing one.

A bone of contention is that the Oudtshoorn and Hessequa municipalities are not party to the development of the facility, but may be forced to use the facility in future, pending changes to national waste management legislation.

If one doesn't have the facts at your fingertips, it is easy to give advice.

Journalist Myron Rabinowitz is a former George councillor.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

