Budget: A difficult balancing act

Following a massive outcry from the public , the George Council is expected to reduce the 11% increase in GEORGE NEWS -, the George Council is expected to reduce the 11% increase in rates and taxes as proposed in the draft budget to 9% when the final budget for 2017/2018 is tabled before the cut-off date, Wednesday 31 May.

The 15% increase proposed for refuse removal and 8% for water and sewerage is expected to remain unchanged. The price of electricity which forms the largest component of one’s municipal account will increase by 1,88%.

Municipal Manager Trevor Botha explained "The reports in the press concentrated on the two highest percentage increases in the draft budget of 11% for rates and taxes and the 15% for refuse removal which resulted in people assuming that the 11% rates hike applied to their total municipal account.

The electricity increase of 1,88% was not even mentioned." An example of an account of R2650.73 was used to show the impact the purchase of electricity has on a municipal account. The electricity component was R1605.80 or 60%

The actual increase will vary between 4,9% and 6% depending on electricity usage which is below the consumer price index (CPI) of 6,13% for March 2017 down from the December figure of 7,07%.

For the last 10 years the steep increase in electricity rates, (7,39% in 2014/2015, 11,8% in 2015/2016 and 7,64% in 2016/2017) completely dominated the municipal budget taking away council’s ability to adjust the other components that make up the budget.

"In real terms the income for rates and taxes has fallen behind, this year for the first time in a decade council can close the gap, which is why the budget office proposed an 11% increase in rates. The same applies to refuse removal.

The municipality will have to fund its share of the estimated R750mil needed to establish and run the new landfill site for the next 10 years from a cost centre that has been depleting its reserves steadily over the last 10 years. This is the reason why the budget office proposed a 15% tariff increase for refuse removal. Council will have to build-up the refuse removal kitty as this is becoming a real challenge for council."

Botha gave the example of what the expected total municipal basket will be for a 'middle' income household as defined by National Treasury in the next financial year using a property valued at R700 000 and purchases of 1000kWH of electricity and 30 kl of water as the basis for the calculation.

In real terms the increase will be 4,9% or R146,53 more per month next year. In last year’s 2016/2017 budget the increase was 7% or R195,25. An 'affordable' household as defined by treasury with a house valued at R500 000 using 500kWH of electricity and 25kl of water will pay R112,70 or 6% more for their monthly basket of municipal services for 2017/2018 compared to 2016/2017 when the increase was R122,82.

The capital budget for 2017/2018 has been capped at R317 486 million funded from councils own cash reserves (R79,97mil) external loans (R19,9mil) provincial & national grants (R186,46mil) and R31,2mil from the Separate Operating account.

The GIPTN GO GEORGE bus service will receive the biggest slice of the capital budget’s R317,486 mil namely R73,6 mil followed by R66,3mil for electricity infrastructure expansion, R46,8mil to develop and upgrade water infrastructure, R37,8mil towards the sewer network upgrading, R36,4mil for roads and storm water and R19,9mil for the purchase of new vehicles and machinery.

• Additional sources R224mil

The operating budget for 2017/2018 is R1, 925bil sourced as follows:• Electricity service charges R602mil• Income from property rates R232mil• Water service charge R124mil• Sanitation service charges R79,5mil• Refuse service charges R66,5mil• National and provincial grant R585mil