Land Committee gets new name

Roger Domingo, executive director of the SCLC, Support Centre for Land Change.

GEORGE NEWS - The Southern Cape Land Committee (SCLC) announced its new name, Support Centre for Land Change (SCLC) at the organisation's 30th anniversary gala dinner on Friday 19 May at the George Museum.

SCLC was established as the Southern Cape Against Removals (SCAR) in 1987, at the height of the Apartheid repression, in support of communities resisting forced removals.

The first name change to Southern Cape Land Committee took place in 1994, following South Africa's first democratic elections, when the organisation shifted its focus to land reform.

Over the years, SCLC's work progressively spread into other parts of the Western Cape Province, as well as into the Eastern Cape. SCLC now has offices in George (head-office), Beaufort West, Graaff-Reinet and Willowmore. "The name change process started five years ago and was motivated by the fact that SCLC's work had spread beyond the borders of the Southern Cape.

It became increasingly important to have a name that did not denote or limit the organisation to a specific area of operation," said Roger Domingo, executive director.

Targeting primarily rural communities, the SCLC's programmes are implemented in 14 local municipalities. They currently provide support and solidarity for movement building and strengthening of livelihoods to farm workers and dwellers, small-scale farmers and producers, and communities resisting mining in the Karoo.

"A primary consideration was retaining the SCLC abbreviation, given that the organisation has come to be known and referred to as SCLC. The new name ensures this continuity. We are entering a new and exciting era in our illustrious history, but we remain committed to seeing the land question resolved in South Africa," said Domingo.

