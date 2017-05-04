Translate to: 

Hawthorndene sale 'valid'

Any prospective buyer of the Hawthorndene Hotel, faces many challenges.
GEORGE NEWS - The British buyer of a section of the Hawthorndene Hotel property, Abdul Latief Parker, paid a deposit of R400 000 into the account of the former liquidator, Mohamed Patel who has been sequestrated and has apparently left the country.
 
Parker is a South African businessman currently based in London, according to his Cape Town attorney, Brian Lutzno from Brian Lutzno Kraus & Associates.
 
"We have no idea of the whereabouts of Mr Patel. We have heard conflicting rumours that he was in Dubai and New Zealand and Oman."
 
He said the purchase price in terms of the agreement of sale was R3-million.
 
The sale did not include the hotel, but only the sectional title units in the Hawthorndene Scheme.
 
Leonard Katz, the newly appointed liquidator, said Patel was never properly authorised to sell the Hawthorndene building.
 
"A liquidator is not automatically granted powers merely by virtue of his or her appointment."
 
However, Parker will have a claim against Patel's insolvent estate.
 
Responding to Katz's statement, Lutzno said, "Contrary to Mr Katz's opinion, we believe that the sale is a valid sale. Mr Katz's argument that the liquidator did not have the necessary powers to enter into the deed of sale is disputed."
Patel was appointed as liquidator for the owning companies of the Hawthorndene building in 2007 (for Pluscor) and 2013 (for Natserve).
 
He was removed as liquidator last year as a result of questionable business activities and when his qualification as lawyer was brought into question.
 
George businessman Les Dyason has also been trying to retrieve a R500 000 deposit paid over to Patel in 2013 to buy the hotel.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
12:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 25 May 2017
