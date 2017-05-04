New landfill: Dilemma for municipal managers

George Municipality is aiming for zero rubbish and is building a composting facility for green waste next to its existing refuse terrain. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The establishment of a new regional refuse site on land bought by Eden District Municipality in Mossel Bay is proving to be a testing exercise for the district's municipal managers.

In 13 months' time, the landfill at PetroSA that George, Mossel Bay, Bitou and Knysna have been using for some years will be full, and the new proposed site will be the only option, but at an exorbitant price that municipalities will struggle to afford.

With their backs against the wall, the municipal managers have in the past two weeks joined forces on the initiative of George Municipal Manager (MM) Trevor Botha to look for ways in which they can drastically reduce waste to bring down tonnage, and therefore the running costs of the project.

At a meeting two weeks ago, an MM task team decided to take a proposal to their councils that a service provider be appointed to draft an inclusive plan. This has to incorporate participation in a process to reach a point of almost zero waste through partnering in the removal of recyclables and green waste, and sharing a composting and sorting facility, among others.

"If the new landfill is not developed, we are in trouble," says Botha. The problem is, the municipalities have to make provision for waste disposal according to environmental and waste management legislation presenting First World standards, in a developing country where severe financial constraints must be surmounted, according to Botha.

Enviro vs costs

"We understand that the environment has to be protected, but we also have a responsibility to keep our services affordable and accessible to residents. We decided that if the cost is not coming down, we want to halt the implementation until it comes down."

The process so far even saw Botha face possible jail time for initially refusing to participate in the project because of its unaffordability. He was subpoenaed, visited by the Green Scorpions and summoned to Environmental Minister Anton Bredell's office. After he stated his case regarding the municipality's financial limitations, a mediated settlement agreement was reached according to which the municipality had to comply.

"The bottom line is that our existing landfill is full and we will not get a licence if we persist. Our accounting officers will go to jail," says Botha.

The original cost of building and running the regional site for 10 years was R1-billion, but after Botha's run-in with the higher powers, the transaction advisors appointed by Eden District Manager (the project facilitator) reduced the cost to R750-million by removing some components of the site. The cost to George came down from R45-million to R31-million per year (based on current tonnage).

An in-depth analysis by Aurecon on behalf of the municipality found that no suitable alternative space is available in George, so the municipality cannot opt out.

Botha says that Oudtshoorn and Hessequa Municipalities were also invited to be part of the task team.

"Although their landfill sites still have space (Oudtshoorn has 30 years left and Hessequa six), we want them to consider becoming part of the regional scheme to bring the cost down for everyone. What if George pays for the establishment of the facility and Oudtshoorn and Hessequa join later - will we be reimbursed for our capital input costs? They will in any case eventually have to come on board."

Botha says he has contended from the start that the regional landfill would become a "white elephant, a mountain of waste", while the most appropriate route would be to reduce rubbish to almost zero. To this end, George has started building a composting facility for green waste next to its existing refuse terrain. The waste transfer station will be expanding as a recycling and sorting facility where the region's usable and unusable waste will be separated.

"We are looking at a system where service providers will pay the municipality to collect green waste (green bag) and recyclables (blue bag) from which they can make a profit."

Botha says they will also be investigating the possibility of developing a waste-to-energy plant (where hazardous waste will also be managed), similar to what Cape Town is currently starting. It will have to be a module suited to Eden's refuse tonnage of between 80 000 and 100 000 tons. Transportation of waste to Mossel Bay by rail will be investigated.

To get buy-in from the George public to reduce waste, the mayor has rolled out a War on Waste Campaign in areas where littering is prevalent. These areas are cleaned up on a daily basis to instil a new mindset among people.

Educational programmes for children, flyers and regular radio broadcasts are part of this effort.

Botha says the George Council already made provision in last year's budget for possible higher expenses for refuse handling so that increases in the new financial year would be affordable to the public.

Although the refuse removal tariff from 1 July is increasing by 15% (from R108 to about R130), the overall increase for the middle income household falls within the inflation target, mainly due to the low increase in the electricity price (1,88%).

Click here for previous articles:

The regional landfill at Petro SA near Mossel Bay is almost full.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'