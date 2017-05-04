'SA must produce own oil'

Oil prospecting. Image: Generic.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Sungu Sungu, an upstream oil and gas company, is no newcomer in the prospecting game. The company is currently at the centre of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process for a seismic survey in the Pletmos Basin along the Southern Cape coast – a project that has been attracting major backlash from residents and other role players.

While the company has responded to queries about the project, it has, however, diverted questions over the EIA and the possible impact on the local marine life and economy to SRK Consulting, who is tasked with doing the EIA.

Sungu Sungu exploration geophysicist Solomon Lephoto said that the company had experience in seismic surveying and had carried out two before – one in the Orange Basin and another in Namibia’s Luderitz Basin in 2012.

He added that the Johannesburg-based company has been in the oil and gas industry since 2009. It currently has two exploration licenses, he said, in Nambia and in South Africa.

“Then we have two exploration right applications – one in Namibia and the other in the Pletmos Basin. The company also has technical cooperation permits in South Africa that only allow for desktop studies, to enable the company to decide whether they apply for an exploration licence or not.”

He said that oil and gas prospecting is a very important drive for South Africa, as the country is currently consuming about 700 000 barrels a day. "However, about 70% of this is imported. Therefore we are at the mercy of international geopolitical dynamics because of the fluctuations in price caused by supply challenges that arise,” Solomon said.

“So Sungu Sungu's foray into oil and gas is part of national problem solving along with other major companies participating in the oil and gas industry offshore South Africa.”

