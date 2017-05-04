Translate to: 

'SA must produce own oil'

'SA must produce own oil'
Oil prospecting. Image: Generic.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Sungu Sungu, an upstream oil and gas company, is no newcomer in the prospecting game. The company is currently at the centre of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process for a seismic survey in the Pletmos Basin along the Southern Cape coast – a project that has been attracting major backlash from residents and other role players.
 
While the company has responded to queries about the project, it has, however, diverted questions over the EIA and the possible impact on the local marine life and economy to SRK Consulting, who is tasked with doing the EIA.
 
Sungu Sungu exploration geophysicist Solomon Lephoto said that the company had experience in seismic surveying and had carried out two before – one in the Orange Basin and another in Namibia’s Luderitz Basin in 2012.
 
He added that the Johannesburg-based company has been in the oil and gas industry since 2009. It currently has two exploration licenses, he said, in Nambia and in South Africa.
 
“Then we have two exploration right applications – one in Namibia and the other in the Pletmos Basin. The company also has technical cooperation permits in South Africa that only allow for desktop studies, to enable the company to decide whether they apply for an exploration licence or not.”
 
He said that oil and gas prospecting is a very important drive for South Africa, as the country is currently consuming about 700 000 barrels a day. "However, about 70% of this is imported. Therefore we are at the mercy of international geopolitical dynamics because of the fluctuations in price caused by supply challenges that arise,” Solomon said.
 
“So Sungu Sungu's foray into oil and gas is part of national problem solving along with other major companies participating in the oil and gas industry offshore South Africa.”
 
Click here for related articles: 
10:04 (GMT+2), Fri, 26 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 36%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 31%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 32%
Men
Women
Search
Johan1210
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 63.
belizebaas1958
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 44 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up