Dancing for animals in need

GEORGE NEWS - The profits from the sale of tickets for the "Dance Mosaic - dancing for dogs" production at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June will be donated to the Garden Route SPCA.

Abigail Geldenhuys of the Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet and other dance teachers have supported local animal welfare in the past and when the Mass Animal Sterilisation Project (Masp) was announced, it was agreed that they would help extend the benefits of Masp by donating money to sterilise more animals. The cast of the show will also be welcomed at the SPCA to assist the staff post-operatively on a sterilisation day.

The Department of Agriculture's funding allows the SPCA to sterilise 1 500 animals in Thembalethu in the hope of maintaining a stable and manageable number of animals where many owners cannot afford to spay / neuter their pets. Each sterilisation also incurs other costs for the SPCA as many animals need medical care or treatment before the operation can be done, so any help is welcomed.

The SPCA will set up an information table in the lobby of the George Arts Theatre for the duration of the show, where SPCA staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions dance enthusiasts may have and to welcome any donations of dry animal food, blankets, old towels, cash etc.

Tickets can be obtained at the theatre. The shows will take place at 15:00 and 19:00 on both days. For more info call Wendy Jones, SPCA committee member, on 082 351 4669.

