Help fill Lions' bucket to the brim

GEORGE NEWS - Lions Clubs International (LCI) is celebrating 100 years of service to communities around the world on 7 June. As the largest service organisation in the world, a challenge has gone out to all 1,4 million members to celebrate this amazing accomplishment.

It is a reality that the largest part of the population lives in poverty and suffers hardships and it is also a reality that it is incredibly difficult to help all of them. In fact, if every good deed done to help somebody is compared to a single drop of water, on its own it does not seem to amount to anything, but collect drops of water in a bucket, and it does not take that long to actually fill it to the brim. The Lions' motto is simple: "We Serve". This is accomplished by filling the bucket one drop at a time.

In celebration of this amazing organisation's 100 years of accomplishments, the Eden Lions are asking the community to step up and assist them in filling our own bucket here in George. They are looking for at least 100 people to commit to doing a small project or even just a good deed during the week of 4 to 10 June.

A project can be anything that benefits somebody, whether done by a single person or by a group. It does not even have to involve money, as one can merely donate some time doing favours such as playing a few games of Bingo with a lonely elderly, reading a story to a group of kids or treating a crèche to a goodie hamper.

A good deed can also be as simple as assisting an elderly or fragile person across a street, vacating a seat for somebody, offering to share a meal with a hungry person, or taking somebody on an outing they would otherwise not be able to do.

We want to accomplish at least 100 of these during the week. As all seven days, 168 hours, and 10 080 minutes are included in this period, everyone can spare just a few minutes to make a difference in somebody's life. As many photographs as possible will be included in a post-project report in the George Herald and on the website.

It is important to contact the Eden Lions with your pledge of a good deed so that they can report on all good deeds done.

