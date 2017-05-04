Translate to: 

Harvey World Travel Bridal Competition

Harvey World Travel Bridal Competition
Lindie Oosthuizen is 'n inskrywing vir Mei. Sy en Neil Coetzee het op 25 Februarie by Oppie Plaas getrou. Foto: Dawid Botha
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Harvey World Travel George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn invite all brides of the Southern Cape to enter their popular Bridal Competition.
 
Each month a bride is chosen who will be one of the twelve finalists for the Harvey World Travel George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn Bride of the Year 2017 Competition.
 
Each Bride of the Month receives a meal voucher at the popular Salinas Restaurant in Wilderness to the value of R100, a 60-minute Spa Pedicure at the Beauty Salon in George to the value of R200, a R100-meal voucher at the beautiful Italian Restaurant Pomodoro in Wilderness, rental of an evening dress/suit for one night from Bridal Inn to the value of R400 as well as lunch at trendy Travel Bugs Travel Café and Garden in George to the value of R80.
 
The Bride of the Year 2017 will receive a 2-night break, including breakfast, at any Tsogo Sun Hotel/Resort or Garden Court in South Africa for two adults sharing; two return Economy Class Air Tickets on kulula.com on any of their domestic services; a R200-dinner voucher at Salinas restaurant in Wilderness as well as a R200-meal voucher at Pomodoro restaurant in Wilderness. (Dates subject to availability in the selected resorts and on the airline.)
 
A full-length and a close-up photograph of the bride are to be submitted. The competition is free and entry forms are available at the Harvey World Travel offices in George and Oudtshoorn as well as the George Herald office in York Street, George.
 
Please remember that you have to be living in the Southern Cape to qualify for this competition.
 
For more information contact Marita at 044 874 6930 or e-mail your photographs and entry form to linda.scholtz@harveyworldsa.co.za.
 
 
*Terms and conditions apply.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
14:36 (GMT+2), Tue, 23 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Where do you buy your fruit and vegetables?
I always shop at a specific store
George Herald 66%
At any shop that stocks what I'm looking for
George Herald 32%
From roadside sellers
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Cat9
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 48.
ARC17
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up