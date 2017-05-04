Harvey World Travel Bridal Competition

Lindie Oosthuizen is 'n inskrywing vir Mei. Sy en Neil Coetzee het op 25 Februarie by Oppie Plaas getrou. Foto: Dawid Botha

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Harvey World Travel George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn invite all brides of the Southern Cape to enter their popular Bridal Competition.

Each month a bride is chosen who will be one of the twelve finalists for the Harvey World Travel George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn Bride of the Year 2017 Competition.

Each Bride of the Month receives a meal voucher at the popular Salinas Restaurant in Wilderness to the value of R100, a 60-minute Spa Pedicure at the Beauty Salon in George to the value of R200, a R100-meal voucher at the beautiful Italian Restaurant Pomodoro in Wilderness, rental of an evening dress/suit for one night from Bridal Inn to the value of R400 as well as lunch at trendy Travel Bugs Travel Café and Garden in George to the value of R80.

The Bride of the Year 2017 will receive a 2-night break, including breakfast, at any Tsogo Sun Hotel/Resort or Garden Court in South Africa for two adults sharing; two return Economy Class Air Tickets on kulula.com on any of their domestic services; a R200-dinner voucher at Salinas restaurant in Wilderness as well as a R200-meal voucher at Pomodoro restaurant in Wilderness. (Dates subject to availability in the selected resorts and on the airline.)

A full-length and a close-up photograph of the bride are to be submitted. The competition is free and entry forms are available at the Harvey World Travel offices in George and Oudtshoorn as well as the George Herald office in York Street, George.

Please remember that you have to be living in the Southern Cape to qualify for this competition.

For more information contact Marita at 044 874 6930 or e-mail your photographs and entry form to linda.scholtz@harveyworldsa.co.za

*Terms and conditions apply.

