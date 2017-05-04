Warning: Be careful at Cheap Food ATMs

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The Conville Police have advised that people should take care when using the ATM machines situated next to Cheap Food shop in Lawaaikamp on Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

According to Capt Khunjulwa Sam, spokesperson of Conville Police, people are being targeted when they withdraw their money at these ATMs and most of the robberies are taking place at this location.

Sam has advised the following if you intend to use these ATMs or any other ATM:

Be alert when drawing money

Scan the area for suspicious activity / people before approaching the ATM;

Remain aware of your surroundings and do not allow anyone to distract you while doing your transactions;

Use ATMs that you are familiar with and that are situated in well-lit areas, where you are visible and safe;

Have your card ready in your hand before you approach the ATM to avoid opening your handbag/ purse/wallet while waiting in the queue;

Be cautious of strangers offering to help you as they could be trying to distract you to get your card or pin details. Never accept help from anyone at the ATM;

Don't force your card into the slot, as it might have been tampered with. Never use an ATM that is tampered with or visibly damaged; this may be a ploy to force you to use another ATM close by on which a device may be mounted.



Never let your card out of sight when making payments;

Report any suspicious behaviour by persons to whom you have handed your card when making payments;

Know what your ATM looks like, so that you are able to notice any foreign objects attached to it;

Don't force your card into the slot as it might have been tampered with;

It is recommended to register for "Notify me" SMS alerts at your personal bank;

Shield the keypad when entering your Pin;

Make sure you have made security arrangements; Be aware of suspicious people/vehicles while en-route from and to the bank. Be aware of suspicious persons in the banking queue that break out of the queue and keep falling in at the rear; Do not advertise that you are going to the bank. Vary your routine in terms of routes and banking days. Protect your ATM Pin number Do not use pin numbers that can be easily guessed such as your birth date, and change them often; Memorise your Pin number and never write it down or share it with anyone; In order to keep both your pin and card safe, don't let anyone stand too close to you; Shield the keypad when entering your Pin to ensure that no one can see it; Your Pin number is your personal key to secure banking and it is crucial to keep it that way.

Lock all doors and close windows when leaving your home unattended (even if you leave for only a short while);

Do not hide keys under the door mat, in flower pots or any other place where the keys could be found by criminals;

Ensure your windows have burglar bars to prevent access;

Do not leave notes outside your house announcing your absence from the house;

Leave a radio and a light on at night to give an "at home" appearance. Don't leave an outside lamp burning through the day as this is a clear sign that no one is home.



Conville Saps has identified an increase in housebreaking and theft out of motor vehicles in the Conville area. Houses and Wendy houses (bungalows) are also targeted. Call Saps Crime Stop at 086 001 0111, or report to your nearest police station. Conville community members can call Conville Police Station on 044 803 3307/00 to report incidents.

