Minister condemns killing

GEORGE NEWS - Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, John Jeffery, condemned the killing of Karabo Mokoena by her boyfriend in Johannesburg last month.

Jeffery was speaking at the launch of the Thembalethu Sexual Offence Court at the Thembalethu Thusong Centre on Monday 15 May.

"Karabo Mokoena from Johannesburg went missing last month, with pleas for her safe return being posted on social and print media. Her body has since been found and her partner arrested. Karabo Mokoena was someone's child, someone's sister, someone's friend," said Jeffery.

He added that we need to ask ourselves why some men think of women as something they own - something that, if they can't have it, they will just destroy. "We need to look at how we bring up boy children and what lessons we teach young men about how they should relate to women. Violence - whether it be domestic violence, gender-based violence, sexual violence or intimate femicide - is a grave human rights violation that still plagues our society," he said.

The Sexual Offences Court was introduced by the department in August 2013 to ensure that turnaround times of sexual offence cases are decreased and conviction rates are improved. The Thembalethu Sexual Offences Court is one of 11 courts established in 2016/2017.

In August 2013, the former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development approved the Ministerial Task Team on the Adjudication of Sexual Offences Matters (Mattso) report which recommended the resuscitation of the sexual offences courts according to the revised Sexual Offences Courts Model. The Sexual Offences Courts Project was established by the department mainly to implement the recommendations of the Mattso report.

President of the Western Cape High Court, Judge John Mandlakayise Hlophe, who also was present at the launch, also joined many speakers in condemning the abuse of women and children by men. He said the law may deal harshly with those who abuse women.

Thembalethu Primary School choir also performed at the launch of the Sexual Offences Court. Photos: Zolani Sinxo

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO

This project sets out 2 phases, with phase 1 being the upgrading of 57 regional courts into sexual offences courts over three years, and phase two being the upgrading of 106 regional courts into sexual offences courts over 10 years.