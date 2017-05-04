Shack burns down

The fire brigade on the scene. Photo: Supplied.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A fire led to a shack being completely burnt down earlier today (18 May) in Zone 8, Thembalethu.
The municipal housing department is in the process of erecting a new dwelling.
No causalities have been reported.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
16:28 (GMT+2), Thu, 18 May 2017
