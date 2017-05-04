Translate to: 

Buses impounded: Passengers stranded

Buses impounded: Passengers stranded
Unhappy bus passengers en route to Port Elizabeth and East London were stranded in George after their Translux buses were ordered off the road. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Autopax Passenger Operating Service (SOC), the operator of Translux and City to City buses, said they were the unfortunate victims of red tape bungling. This is according to a statement released three weeks after a number of their buses were impounded in George on Wednesday 26 April.
 
The buses were stopped at 02:00 and were only released at 15:00 that afternoon. Passengers were greatly inconvenienced and two of the passengers told the George Herald that they would be unable to keep their appointments for job interviews.
 
Autopax claim their documents were in order at the time. However, this week Quinton Williams, head of the Western Cape Province's traffic authorities in George, dismissed this. "Autopax has asked for an extension until the end of July to get their house in order so that as many as 400 permits countrywide can be rectified," he said.
 
He was referring to a statement issued by Autopax in collaboration with the Gauteng Permit Issuing Authorities. The George Herald is awaiting a copy of this letter.
 
Williams said that Autopax had been warned last year already to rectify their permit documentation but had continued to operate their bus service illegally. They paid an impounding fine to have the buses released.
 
On 26 April Bongani Kupe, Autopax acting chief executive officer, said, "These buses were carrying over 120 passengers who were travelling between the Eastern Cape and Cape Town via George. This morning’s unfortunate event resulting in the inconvenience and disruption of our passengers’ travel plans was caused by different interpretations of Autopax’s permit documentation by the law enforcement officials and the permit authorities.
 
Kupe claimes, "Autopax is in possession of the documentation required by law to operate. We have the correct permits to operate, issued by Gauteng Permit Regulatory Entity. This is not the first time this issue is happening with our buses in the Western Cape.
 
"As a law-abiding bus operator, we find ourselves caught in the middle of this unfortunate state of affairs and our passengers are always the ones badly affected unnecessarily. Due to the severity of the situation impacting our passengers, an urgent meeting was held with the Permit Authorities to address the current situation and to ensure the non-occurrence thereof."
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 18 May 2017
