George tourism at World Travel Market

At the World Travel Market held in Cape town are, front from left: Cape Agulhas Tourism CEO Annelien Snyman, Garden Route and Klein Karoo Tourism Officer Amagene Koeberg, George Tourism Manager Joan Shaw, Oudtshoorn Tourism Manager Corleen Barnard and Uniondale Tourism Officer Ricardo Classen. Back: Wesgro representative Alabama Nondumo and Ladysmith tour guide Alistair Reizenberg.
GEORGE NEWS - Newly appointed George Tourism Manager Joan Shaw kicked off her first month in office with a strong message to some of the 5000 national and international tourism representatives at the recent World Travel Market Africa (WTMA) held in Cape Town.
 
She said, "The WTMA not only afforded George Tourism exposure to a diverse and international audience but, more importantly, created synergy between private service deliverers and local, regional and provincial government.
 
George Tourism will be collaborating with local private tourism businesses to find possible ways to share costs at these international events. This is the perfect platform to build relationships with our direct partners in the George Municipal area where all parties can benefit tremendously, not just financially but also gaining international exposure. George is looking forward to new and exciting events and opportunities."
 
Shaw and Uniondale Tourism Officer Ricardo Classen attended the WTMA from 19 to 21 April. The annual trade show is considered the leading business-to-business exhibition for the continent's travel and tourism industry, and the pair made the most of the opportunity to connect with international and national travel professionals from 77 countries.
 
Benefits of attending the WTMA included access to key international and regional decision makers and budget holders, as well as an opportunity to showcase George and the region's diverse product range.
 
Shaw said, "George is a well-known and yet unexploited destination in the Garden Route. It needs to be aggressively marketed as a unique tourist destination that provides easy access to all the attractions of the Garden Route, which include all the components of leisure, sport, corporate and adventure-based travel."
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
10:04 (GMT+2), Fri, 19 May 2017
