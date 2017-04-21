Translate to: 

Primary school finds solutions

Primary school finds solutions
Sam Crowley talks to children on a visit to a home to determine why they are not at school.
GEORGE NEWS - Kretzenshoop Primary School in Blanco is between a rock and a hard place about the collection of school fees.
 
The 125-year-old school is classified by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as a Quintile 4 or fee-paying school, which applies to schools in upper-income areas, but the reality is that the majority of the learners come from poor families in Blanco's Golden Valley and can't afford school fees.
 
Acting headmaster Sam Crowley says the school should be classified as a Quintile 1-3 school, a no-fee school.
 
The WCED availed R47,5-million during 2016 to assist Quintile 4 and 5 schools who are struggling to collect school fees from poor learners.
 
Crowley identified school absenteeism among learners as a major problem.
 
"I did an analysis of the situation by tracking their academic performance and, using the statistics, formulated a plan to address the problem. On Friday mornings I make a point of going to the houses of learners who have not been at school for a few days to talk to the parents to find out what the problem is," he says. He found that in many cases the problem is poverty.
 
"It is heart-breaking to hear that a learner doesn't want to go to school because they don't have a pair of pants or a dress to wear. We are dealing with this problem through the school's clothing bank. Some learners bunk school while their parents are at work. These learners I load in my car and bring to school," says Crowley.
 
This intervention has resulted in the reduction of absenteeism and an improvement in academic performance.
 
On a positive note, Crowley says their "friends from England" who stay at Fancourt and the surrounding areas contribute financially and have donated computers and equipment to the school.
 
"The goal is to have an internet station and TV in each of the 35 classes to assist the teachers with their classes. We don't have a science lab, but at least they will be able to see how it is done on YouTube. One station is up and running and 11 more should be fully installed by the end of the term. We welcome second-hand computers that are less than four years old. The Wi-Fi is ready to be connected".
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
11:35 (GMT+2), Thu, 18 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Where do you buy your fruit and vegetables?
I always shop at a specific store
George Herald 71%
At any shop that stocks what I'm looking for
George Herald 27%
From roadside sellers
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Oogappel
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
GManRanger007
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up