Primary school finds solutions

Sam Crowley talks to children on a visit to a home to determine why they are not at school.

GEORGE NEWS - Kretzenshoop Primary School in Blanco is between a rock and a hard place about the collection of school fees.

The 125-year-old school is classified by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as a Quintile 4 or fee-paying school, which applies to schools in upper-income areas, but the reality is that the majority of the learners come from poor families in Blanco's Golden Valley and can't afford school fees.

Acting headmaster Sam Crowley says the school should be classified as a Quintile 1-3 school, a no-fee school.

The WCED availed R47,5-million during 2016 to assist Quintile 4 and 5 schools who are struggling to collect school fees from poor learners.

Crowley identified school absenteeism among learners as a major problem.

"I did an analysis of the situation by tracking their academic performance and, using the statistics, formulated a plan to address the problem. On Friday mornings I make a point of going to the houses of learners who have not been at school for a few days to talk to the parents to find out what the problem is," he says. He found that in many cases the problem is poverty.

"It is heart-breaking to hear that a learner doesn't want to go to school because they don't have a pair of pants or a dress to wear. We are dealing with this problem through the school's clothing bank. Some learners bunk school while their parents are at work. These learners I load in my car and bring to school," says Crowley.

This intervention has resulted in the reduction of absenteeism and an improvement in academic performance.

On a positive note, Crowley says their "friends from England" who stay at Fancourt and the surrounding areas contribute financially and have donated computers and equipment to the school.

"The goal is to have an internet station and TV in each of the 35 classes to assist the teachers with their classes. We don't have a science lab, but at least they will be able to see how it is done on YouTube. One station is up and running and 11 more should be fully installed by the end of the term. We welcome second-hand computers that are less than four years old. The Wi-Fi is ready to be connected".

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'