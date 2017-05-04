'WIP'ping Wilderness into shape

Willem Averies is one of five full-time village monitors and official carguards who keep the village of Wilderness clean and litter-free on a daily basis. Photo: Chris Burlock

WILDERNESS NEWS - Chris Burlock, of the Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association, sent this 'feel good' contribution to the George Herald just before deadline.

Seeing that from time to time we are taken to task because of "too much bad news" featured in the George Herald (see the letters page) , the editor, Ilse Schoonraad, decided to sweep one bad news story under the carpet in order to make way for the following good news titbit from Burlock. Enjoy!

What a difference a proactive, hands-on Ratepayers and Residents Association makes! Beach access tunnels under the N2 are cleaned, paths re-claimed, walk-ways neatly gravelled… yet all these areas are the responsibility of other agencies such as SANparks, Sanral and Transnet.

"It might not be our responsibility, but we can't just ignore the litter and lack of maintenance, so we get stuck in," says Donald Goldfain, Chair of the Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association.

"The WRRA created the Wilderness Improvement Programme (WIP) several years ago which, with co-funding from businesses and more recently the Public Works Programme, employs 5 full-time village monitors who serve as official car-guards and keep the village clean and litter-free on a daily basis. WIP also plants and maintains the Village gardens."

Wilderness residents love the natural beauty which surrounds them, but also appreciate the work that goes into creating a clean and safe village environment.

