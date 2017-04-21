Translate to: 

Former hostage awaits R75-million decision

Daniel Janse van Rensburg, daughter Abigail, son Hendrik and wife Melanie at the Garden Route Mall.
GEORGE NEWS - A resident of Hoekwil is awaiting judgement on his civil claim of R75-million against the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodorin Nguema Obiang.
 
Daniel Janse van Rensburg has spent over a year, in total 423 days, in the notorious Black Beach prison in Equatorial Guinea, without a trial, and another 126 days at the South African embassy, before he finally left the country on 27 September 2015. This was the result of an aviation deal with Obiang's uncle that went terribly wrong.
 
Janse van Rensburg's application concerns Obiang's two Cape Town properties in Clifton and Bishopscourt, of which the value is estimated to be R75-million - the amount claimed for damages suffered. The attorney Chris Schoeman represents Janse van Rensburg in the Cape Town High Court.
 
In his affidavit Janse van Rensburg says his claim arises from his unlawful incarceration, without trial, in Equatorial Guinea. He lists the following as damages suffered: inhumane and degrading treatment; the impairment of his dignity and humanity; the illnesses he contracted (including typhoid fever and malaria) which have caused permanent irreversible physical damage to his body; the psychological trauma; his permanent inability to work again and an amount of R200 000 he needs to repay friends and family who contributed it for his release.
 
Janse van Rensburg said the post-traumatic stress, his loss of memory and concentration, and his panic attacks are still haunting him.
 
About the court case, he said: "It's in the hands of the Father. It will be great to get this over with so that we can move on. I know the right thing will happen. Whatever is the Father's will."
 
Janse van Rensburg is currently writing a book about his nightmare, in collaboration with Fran Kirsten, former George Herald journalist. Janse van Rensburg gives testimony of his ordeal at churches across the country.
 
"It helps me to process what's happened to me," he said.
 
Click here for previous articles:
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
Thu, 18 May 2017
