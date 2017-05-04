Translate to: 

Search is on for SA's best boerewors recipe

Search is on for SA's best boerewors recipe
Olivier Kritzinger CBW champion 2016.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Entries for the 25th annual Championship Boerewors competition (CBW) are officially open.
 
All boerie pioneers, connoisseurs and enthusiasts with an exceptional traditional recipe, plus the skills to make boerewors from scratch, are encouraged to enter before Friday 2 June. Entrants will battle it out in six championship rounds held nationwide on Saturday 1 and 8 July.
 
A total of 18 contestants, three winners from each championship round, will then proceed to the Top 18 round in Cape Town on Saturday 22 July, where the top three recipes will be chosen by a panel of expert judges from South Africa Chefs Association (SACA).
 
The competition really heats up when the top three recipes will be available in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets for consumers to buy, braai and vote for their favourite between Friday 18 August and Friday 8 September. By voting the public ultimately decides who the new boerewors champion is and stand a chance of winning their share of awesome prizes.
 
After the votes have been audited, the 2017 Championship Boerewors winner will be revealed on Wednesday 13 September and the recipe will be available in stores from Friday 15 September, in time for Heritage Day celebrations.
 
The 2017 Championship Boerewors grand prize includes a brand new Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab Raised Body Raider, as well as the honour of having one's recipe crowned and sold as #SAsNo1.
 
There are also wonderful prizes up for grabs for participants from Coca-Cola, Wellington's and Simba. Entry details and more information about the competition can be found on www.championshipboerewors.co.za.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 20 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Where do you buy your fruit and vegetables?
I always shop at a specific store
George Herald 66%
At any shop that stocks what I'm looking for
George Herald 31%
From roadside sellers
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Silverdish
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 47 and 60.
SingleMan7502
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 21 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up