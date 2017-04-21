Translate to: 

GO GEORGE against harmful emissions

GO GEORGE against harmful emissions
Sakkie October filling up the AdBlue tank, for which the inlet is clearly marked and separate from the diesel inlet.
GEORGE NEWS - When encouraging George residents to make use of the bus service – even if they own a car – the GO GEORGE team always calls this an environment-friendly choice. Many would question that claim, remembering the smelly, smoky emissions they grew up associating with heavy duty vehicles.
 
Those toxic gases that made you cough when driving behind or walking past a bus are, however, something of the past, thanks to modern technology and the addition of a simple liquid called AdBlue, to the exhaust system of the GO GEORGE buses.
 
According to James Robb, GO GEORGE Manager, adhering to even higher anti-pollution standards than currently required by Government, was one of the tender requirements of the George Municipality. “AdBlue has been used in buses and heavy trucks in Europe for a long time, so its effectiveness has been proven. By using this technology, we reach levels that meet the European Union’s Euro 4 grading, while our legislation currently requires Euro 2,” he said.
 
AdBlue is a colourless liquid that is made from a mixture of high-purity urea (32.5%) and deionized water (67.5%). The solution helps to reduce the nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels in the exhaust fumes that are outputted by diesel engines. NOx is one of the most harmful pollutants emitted by engines, as it reacts with other gases in the atmosphere to form small particles and ozone, both of which can damage sensitive lung tissue in humans and animals.
 
AdBlue is stored in its own small tank, separate from the diesel, from where it is added to outgoing exhaust gas. Microscopic quantities of this liquid are injected into the flow of exhaust gases of diesel-powered engines. When the urea and water solution combines with exhaust emissions, it converts the pollutants into nitrogen, water, and a small amount of carbon dioxide — elements that are already natural to the air that we breathe.
 
Since mixing diesel and AdBlue would be catastrophic and harmful to the engine, the two fill-up openings were set wide apart on the GO GEORGE buses to prevent accidents and confusion. AdBlue is being stored and filled up at the bus depot, while diesel fill-up occurs at a service station outside the depot.
 

AdBlue tanks are much smaller than diesel storage tanks, since very small amounts of this liquid, compared to diesel consumption, are released into the exhaust system of the bus.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 16 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 3%
No
George Herald 94%
Maybe
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Mark_269
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 40.
Chocolatethunder
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up