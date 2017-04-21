GO GEORGE against harmful emissions

Sakkie October filling up the AdBlue tank, for which the inlet is clearly marked and separate from the diesel inlet.

GEORGE NEWS - When encouraging George residents to make use of the bus service – even if they own a car – the GO GEORGE team always calls this an environment-friendly choice. Many would question that claim, remembering the smelly, smoky emissions they grew up associating with heavy duty vehicles.

Those toxic gases that made you cough when driving behind or walking past a bus are, however, something of the past, thanks to modern technology and the addition of a simple liquid called AdBlue, to the exhaust system of the GO GEORGE buses.

According to James Robb, GO GEORGE Manager, adhering to even higher anti-pollution standards than currently required by Government, was one of the tender requirements of the George Municipality. “AdBlue has been used in buses and heavy trucks in Europe for a long time, so its effectiveness has been proven. By using this technology, we reach levels that meet the European Union’s Euro 4 grading, while our legislation currently requires Euro 2,” he said.

AdBlue is a colourless liquid that is made from a mixture of high-purity urea (32.5%) and deionized water (67.5%). The solution helps to reduce the nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels in the exhaust fumes that are outputted by diesel engines. NOx is one of the most harmful pollutants emitted by engines, as it reacts with other gases in the atmosphere to form small particles and ozone, both of which can damage sensitive lung tissue in humans and animals.

AdBlue is stored in its own small tank, separate from the diesel, from where it is added to outgoing exhaust gas. Microscopic quantities of this liquid are injected into the flow of exhaust gases of diesel-powered engines. When the urea and water solution combines with exhaust emissions, it converts the pollutants into nitrogen, water, and a small amount of carbon dioxide — elements that are already natural to the air that we breathe.

Since mixing diesel and AdBlue would be catastrophic and harmful to the engine, the two fill-up openings were set wide apart on the GO GEORGE buses to prevent accidents and confusion. AdBlue is being stored and filled up at the bus depot, while diesel fill-up occurs at a service station outside the depot.

AdBlue tanks are much smaller than diesel storage tanks, since very small amounts of this liquid, compared to diesel consumption, are released into the exhaust system of the bus.

