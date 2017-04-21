Minister impressed with care centre

Dep Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, John Jeffrey inspects a comfort pack that is given to rape victims at the TCC.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Judged by the blueprint for running a Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), the facility at the George Provincial Hospital is one of the best in the country. This is what Angelique Vezasie, site coordinator at the TCC, told John Jeffery, deputy minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, when he visited the centre today. Jeffrey commented, “The work done here is very impressive.”

TCCs were created as one-stop facilities that operate as a critical part of South Africa’s anti-rape strategy. They aim to reduce secondary trauma for the victim, improve conviction rates of perpetrators and reduce the time it takes to finalise criminal cases.The 24/7 call centre is staffed by a nursing practitioner, medical doctor, social worker, dedicated case monitor, victim assistance officer and a police officer to provide a safe environment for traumatised persons. A comprehensive service that includes a medical examination, counselling, statement taking and investigations are provided to the victims.