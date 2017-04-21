Oil prospecting: Have your say

Oil prospecting. Image: General.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Tomorrow is the last day to comment on offshore exploration for oil that has been approved for an area between Knysna and Jeffrey's Bay within the Pletmos Basin.

This forms part of the Agulhas Bank, the spawning grounds for numerous fish species and squid which form a significant component of the demersal trawl and long-line fishing that most fishing factories in Mossel Bay depend upon.

Sungu Sungu Oil (Pty) Ltd (Sungu Sungu) intends to conduct a 3D seismic survey in a 2 500 km² target area within the 11 224 km² Pletmos Basin, which is situated roughly between Knysna in the west and Jeffrey’s Bay in the east. The target area is at least 12km offshore and reaches up to 60km out to sea.

Sungu Sungu has submitted an application for an Exploration Right which was accepted by the Petroleum Agency South Africa (PASA) on 19 September 2016, and has since embarked on the required environmental impact assessment (EIA) and public participation process. SRK Consulting (South Africa) Pty Ltd (SRK) has been appointed by Sungu Sungu to undertake the EIA process required in terms of legislation.

Over between one and three months, Sungu Sungu proposes to acquire, process and interpret 3D seismic data over approximately 700 km² in the Pletmos Basin to explore for possible oil and gas reserves. Other activities conducted as part of the three-year exploration programme include interpretation and analysis of seismic data, mapping the sequence and seismic stratigraphy, undertaking detailed well analysis and micropaleontological studies and volumetric and attribute analysis.

The study area stretches from Cape Agulhas to Cape Padrone. At its closest point, the proposed survey area lies approximately 12km offshore of Oyster Bay near Cape St Francis in the Eastern Cape. This offshore region is dominated by the Agulhas Bank, a large, shallow area of the continental shelf, where it is at its widest along the South African coast.

There is a high diversity of bony fish and cartilaginous fish associated with the inshore and shelf waters of the South Coast, many of which are endemic to the Southern African coastline and form a significant component of the demersal trawl and long-line fisheries.

Various important commercial fishing companies harvest in the Agulhas region, several of which are active in the vicinity of the proposed project area. Commercial catch is generally landed at designated fishing harbours, notably Mossel Bay and Port Elizabeth.

Several types of wastes, emissions and discharges will be generated during the seismic survey.

These include:

• Noise emissions from the airguns, which typically produce sound levels at approximately 250 dB re 1 mPa @ 1m with low frequencies.

Threatened turtles

Three globally threatened turtle species are known to occur as occasional visitors along the South Coast region of South Africa, namely the green turtle, the loggerhead turtle, and the leatherback turtle. The green turtle is a non-breeding resident along the east coast, while the loggerhead turtle and the leatherback turtle nest on beaches of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Resident cetaceans in the vicinity of the project area include a variety of toothed whale, dolphin and small baleen whale species. Migratory species found seasonally along the South Coast of South Africa largely comprise several large baleen whale species that migrate through the region during winter from their Antarctic feeding grounds to their winter breeding grounds (blue whale, fin whale and sei whale).

Comment invited

Interested and affected parties (IAP) are invited to comment, and/or to register on the project database. IAPs should provide their comments together with their name, contact details, preferred method of notification (e.g. email), and an indication of any direct business, financial, personal or other interest which they have in the application.

The deadline is tomorrow, 16 May. Direct comments to Wanda Marais, SRK Consulting: Phone 041 509 4809, fax 041 509 4850 or email wmarais@srk.co.za

The oceanography of the outer Agulhas Bank is greatly influenced by the warm, fast-flowing Agulhas Current.