Municipalities focus on staff health

The Eden DM Human Resources staff were part of the planning team that organised the successful event. With them are councillors from Eden DM.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - Just after the commemoration of Workers Day this year, municipal staff from the Eden district convened and took their first step to improve their health at a Wellness Day programme that took place on 3 and 5 May in George and Oudtshoorn respectively.
 
The programme was a joint initiative between Eden District and George and Oudtshoorn municipalities and was held at the centrally located George Municipality Banquet Hall in George and the De Jager Sports Complex in Oudtshoorn. At both venues the events were well attended by very keen employees making full use of the services on offer.
 
The main purpose of the initiative was to build a healthy and productive staff corps which can deliver services more effectively and efficiently to their communities in the Eden district.
 
Addressing staff and service providers at the event in George, Deputy Mayor of Eden District Municipality Rosina Ruiters said that Eden District Municipality realises that the health of their employees is vital to achieving Eden's mission and vision.
 
"The World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index states that a healthy workforce is vital to a country's competitiveness and productivity. 'Workers who are not well, will be less productive'," Ruiters emphasised.
 
During the two days, staff could undergo health screening tests for various conditions, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, TB, HIV and breast wellness.
 
Primary health care services were available and service providers conducted proper consultation sessions to ensure that staff enquiries were attended to immediately. These service providers included medical aid schemes, fitness and health institutions and financial institutions. Councillors and management from all three municipalities also made their appearance at the successful event.
 
Eden District Municipality thanked all the role players, including the Western Cape Health Department, Famsa, Cansa, Samwumed, Bonitas Medical Scheme, LA Health, Key Health, Hosmed, 4 Life Dietitians, Absa Bank, First National Bank, Capitec Bank, Standard Bank, Old Mutual, Liberty and Metropolitan, as well as the Human Resources teams of the George and Oudtshoorn municipalities, who went the extra mile to help make the event a success.
 
 
 
10:23 (GMT+2), Mon, 15 May 2017
